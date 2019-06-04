Dipika Kakar Reveals She Had To Lose A Lot Of Weight To Play Sonakshi on Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum!
After Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar will be back to fiction with Sandiip Sikcand's show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The show has been creating a lot of buzz regarding the cast and story. The main attraction is Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan introducing the characters. The makers of the show released a few promos and they seem to be interesting. On the show, Dipika will be seen playing a television star Sonakshi, while Karan V Grover will be seen as a surgeon Rohan.
The promos hinted how their love life gets disturbed because of their professions. While they try to spend time together, Sonakshi's fans disturb her and Rohit gets interrupted as he gets a call from hospital to attend emergency - both of which are unavoidable but even their relationship needs time!
Dipika revealed to Mumbai Mirror as to why she gave a nod to the show. Although she needs no preparation for her role, as she herself is an actress, she reveals she had to lose weight!
The actress said, "She clicked with me the instant Sandiip (producer, Sandiip Sikcand) gave me a narration. Sonakshi was easy to connect to since I am a TV actress myself and I gave my nod without any second thought."
She added, "Of course, I've had to lose a lot of weight because Sonakshi needs to look fit and fresh." The show will be aired on Star Plus from June 17 (Mon-Fri) at 9 PM.
Dipika's husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim is already impressed with her. He wrote, "@ms.dipika u have always made me proud..First "Simar" then a dignified journey in #Biggboss" and now again my Bachcha is ready to make me proud as Sonakshi Rastogi in Kaha hum Kaha tum.. m sure this is also going to be super duper hit. All the very best to the entire team.. can't wait to watch."
Fans too are excited about Dipika's return to television. In fact, they have already nicknamed the couple as ‘Ronakshi' (Sonakshi+Rohan). One of the fans wrote, "Can't wait for dipika ♥️"
A few other fans wrote, "Wow..Dipika looks really amazing in this video! Eagerly waiting for #kahaanhumkahaantum to start!" "Daammmmmm exciting promo hai ye Dipika 💓😍😍😍 u r looking Damm gorgeous ! ❤️❤️ All the very best for #kahaanhumkahaantum 😍😍😍"
"Omg😍😍😍😍 @ms.dipika our Sonakshi so cute😘😘😘That wink at last❤❤ Ronakshi is love💕💕 Can't wait to see Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 💃💃🏼💃🏻Keep rocking Dipi our Sona😎😎🔥🔥🔥"
