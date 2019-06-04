Dipika Kakar Reveals She Had To Lose A Lot Of Weight To Play Sonakshi on Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum!

Dipika Kakar’s New Show

Dipika revealed to Mumbai Mirror as to why she gave a nod to the show. Although she needs no preparation for her role, as she herself is an actress, she reveals she had to lose weight!

The Actress Reveals Why She Chose To Do The Show

The actress said, "She clicked with me the instant Sandiip (producer, Sandiip Sikcand) gave me a narration. Sonakshi was easy to connect to since I am a TV actress myself and I gave my nod without any second thought."

Dipika Had To Lose A Lot Of Weight

She added, "Of course, I've had to lose a lot of weight because Sonakshi needs to look fit and fresh." The show will be aired on Star Plus from June 17 (Mon-Fri) at 9 PM.

Shoaib Is All Praise For Dipika

Dipika's husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim is already impressed with her. He wrote, "@ms.dipika u have always made me proud..First "Simar" then a dignified journey in #Biggboss" and now again my Bachcha is ready to make me proud as Sonakshi Rastogi in Kaha hum Kaha tum.. m sure this is also going to be super duper hit. All the very best to the entire team.. can't wait to watch."

Fans Super Excited About Dipika’s Show

Fans too are excited about Dipika's return to television. In fact, they have already nicknamed the couple as ‘Ronakshi' (Sonakshi+Rohan). One of the fans wrote, "Can't wait for dipika ♥️"

Fans Comments

A few other fans wrote, "Wow..Dipika looks really amazing in this video! Eagerly waiting for #kahaanhumkahaantum to start!" "Daammmmmm exciting promo hai ye Dipika 💓😍😍😍 u r looking Damm gorgeous ! ❤️❤️ All the very best for #kahaanhumkahaantum 😍😍😍"

One Of Dipika’s Fans Writes…

"Omg😍😍😍😍 @ms.dipika our Sonakshi so cute😘😘😘That wink at last❤❤ Ronakshi is love💕💕 Can't wait to see Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 💃💃🏼💃🏻Keep rocking Dipi our Sona😎😎🔥🔥🔥"