English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dipika Kakar Reveals She Was Clueless About Her Career; Says Sasural Simar Ka Was NOT Her Debut Show

    By
    |

    Dipika Kakar became a household name with her role Simar from the show Sasural Simar Ka. She went on to do controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 and even bagged the trophy. Currently, the actress is seen in Star Plus' new show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, in which she is paired opposite Karan V Grover. The show and the actors are being praised for the unique content and performances, respectively. In an interview to Spotboye, the actress revealed that she was clues about her career and her best friend showed her the way! Read on!

    Dipika Was An Airhostess, But Quit The Job Due To Medical Issues

    Dipika told Spotboye, "I was flying for three years as an airhostess but due to my medical issues, I had to quit. Of course, I was fluttered as I didn't have a job. At that time my best friend and classmate, Sonalee Kulkarni, told me that I should not stress so much, after all, flying is a tiring job."

    Sonalee Kulkarni Helped Dipika

    "She suggested why I don't try exploring acting on TV. My mother also got excited with the idea. So, she got my portfolio done, shared a lot of contacts with me and helped me in auditions."

    Dipika Adds…

    "I would say she is the reason why I became an actress. She shared a lot of Email ids and circulated my folio, after which I started getting calls for auditions. Believe me my initial ones were so bad that I myself laugh over them, today."

    Sasural Simar Ka Is Not Dipika’s Debut Show!

    Dipika revealed that her debut show is not Sasural Simar Ka, but the other show that went off-air in one-and-a-half month. She said, "I got my first break after 8 months which was Shakuntalam Productions' show, Neer Bhare Tore Naina- Devi, which went off-air in one-and-a-half month, but people think that Sasural Simar Ka is my first show."

    SSK Gave Boost To Dipika’s Career

    She added, "Then I had a character role in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo which also went off-air within 7 months of me joining. So, Sasural Simar Ka gave me all the boost and recognition."

    Most Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Rhea Sharma Compares Her Character To Deepika Padukone's From THIS Film!

    More DIPIKA KAKAR News

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 16:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue