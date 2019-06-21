Dipika Kakar Reveals She Was Clueless About Her Career; Says Sasural Simar Ka Was NOT Her Debut Show

Dipika Was An Airhostess, But Quit The Job Due To Medical Issues

Dipika told Spotboye, "I was flying for three years as an airhostess but due to my medical issues, I had to quit. Of course, I was fluttered as I didn't have a job. At that time my best friend and classmate, Sonalee Kulkarni, told me that I should not stress so much, after all, flying is a tiring job."

Sonalee Kulkarni Helped Dipika

"She suggested why I don't try exploring acting on TV. My mother also got excited with the idea. So, she got my portfolio done, shared a lot of contacts with me and helped me in auditions."

Dipika Adds…

"I would say she is the reason why I became an actress. She shared a lot of Email ids and circulated my folio, after which I started getting calls for auditions. Believe me my initial ones were so bad that I myself laugh over them, today."

Sasural Simar Ka Is Not Dipika’s Debut Show!

Dipika revealed that her debut show is not Sasural Simar Ka, but the other show that went off-air in one-and-a-half month. She said, "I got my first break after 8 months which was Shakuntalam Productions' show, Neer Bhare Tore Naina- Devi, which went off-air in one-and-a-half month, but people think that Sasural Simar Ka is my first show."

SSK Gave Boost To Dipika’s Career

She added, "Then I had a character role in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo which also went off-air within 7 months of me joining. So, Sasural Simar Ka gave me all the boost and recognition."