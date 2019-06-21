Dipika Kakar Reveals She Was Clueless About Her Career; Says Sasural Simar Ka Was NOT Her Debut Show
Dipika Kakar became a household name with her role Simar from the show Sasural Simar Ka. She went on to do controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 and even bagged the trophy. Currently, the actress is seen in Star Plus' new show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, in which she is paired opposite Karan V Grover. The show and the actors are being praised for the unique content and performances, respectively. In an interview to Spotboye, the actress revealed that she was clues about her career and her best friend showed her the way! Read on!
Dipika Was An Airhostess, But Quit The Job Due To Medical Issues
Dipika told Spotboye, "I was flying for three years as an airhostess but due to my medical issues, I had to quit. Of course, I was fluttered as I didn't have a job. At that time my best friend and classmate, Sonalee Kulkarni, told me that I should not stress so much, after all, flying is a tiring job."
Sonalee Kulkarni Helped Dipika
"She suggested why I don't try exploring acting on TV. My mother also got excited with the idea. So, she got my portfolio done, shared a lot of contacts with me and helped me in auditions."
Dipika Adds…
"I would say she is the reason why I became an actress. She shared a lot of Email ids and circulated my folio, after which I started getting calls for auditions. Believe me my initial ones were so bad that I myself laugh over them, today."
Sasural Simar Ka Is Not Dipika’s Debut Show!
Dipika revealed that her debut show is not Sasural Simar Ka, but the other show that went off-air in one-and-a-half month. She said, "I got my first break after 8 months which was Shakuntalam Productions' show, Neer Bhare Tore Naina- Devi, which went off-air in one-and-a-half month, but people think that Sasural Simar Ka is my first show."
SSK Gave Boost To Dipika’s Career
She added, "Then I had a character role in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo which also went off-air within 7 months of me joining. So, Sasural Simar Ka gave me all the boost and recognition."
