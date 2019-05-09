Dipika Kakar & Romil Chaudhary Are No More Rivals; Thanks To Sandiip's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum!

Dipika & Romil Are No More Rivals Now!

Dipika had also said that she would not like to Romil, but if at all they bumped into each other she would be cordial to him. Well, everything seems to be all right now, thanks to the Sandiip Sikcand's show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum!

Romil Reveals How Different The Condition In Bigg Boss Was!

When Romil was asked about this, he told India-forums, "At times in Bigg Boss there are moments when you go with the flow and you don't want things how they should be. I guess things were also like the same with Dipika ji. There's a saying in Hindi, bartan ek sath hai to khatkenge hi."

Dipika Is Helpful & Supportive

He further added, "So it was like this in Bigg Boss 12. Now, Dipika ji is one of the most helpful members on the sets. If I goof up or do something wrong she always helps me and supports me. We are a team."

Romil Is All Praises For Dipika

He told TOI, "I know Dipika Kakar had said in all her interviews that she would not like to meet me after Bigg Boss, but she had also mentioned that if ever we meet she will be nice to me. Dipika is a lovely lady and she is very helpful."

‘I Feel Very Lucky To Have Got A Chance To Work With Her’

"Whenever we are on sets and I get stuck while doing a scene she helps me out. She has become a family now and is very graceful. I feel very lucky to have got a chance to work with her in a project as she is a very talented and a senior actress."

Romil Is Elated To Bag The Show

Meanwhile, Romil says that he always wanted to be a part of the entertainment industry and is elated to have bagged the big project. When asked about his role, he told the leading daily, "I can't reveal anything about my role. All I can say is that it is very different from what people have seen of me in Bigg Boss."