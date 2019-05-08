Saif Ali Khan To Debut On TV With Dipika Kakar’s Show; Is Dipika Romancing Rival Romil? Read Deets!

Official Title & Cast Announced

Sandiip Sikcand took to social media to announce the official title 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum'. Apart from Dipika and Karan V Grover, Tanaaz Irani, Shalini Kapoor, Ashish Nayaar, Waseem Mushtaq, Abhishek Mallik, Anahita Jahanbaksh, Deepak Sandhu, Alice Kaushik, Pravisht Mishra and Romil Chaudhary will be seen on the show.

Saif Ali Khan To Debut With This Show

Apparently, Saif Ali Khan will be making his debut on television with this show. According to Mumbai Mirror report, he will be introducing the lead actors to the audiences (just like Shahrukh did in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2).

Saif To Introduce Lead Actors

A source associated with the show revealed to the leading daily, "Saif shot a sequence where the leads are deciding where to go on a date. He shot alone for the part which featured a monologue and involved voice modulation as he is also shown giving voiceover for the female protagonist. The shoot went on for four-five hours."

Is Romil Romancing Dipika On The Show?

There are reports that Dipika will be seen romancing her ex Bigg Boss Rival Romil Chaudhary on the show. When Romil was asked about him being part of the show, he told Bollywoodlife, "I am also hearing that I am doing the show from the media only. Nothing is confirmed and I cannot say much. You have to ask the producers of the show." Well, now that Sandiip himself has confirmed his name, we are sure that there will be some twists on the show.

Is Divyanka Tripathi Entering The Show?

Initially, there were reports that Divyanka was considered for the show, but Dipika replaced her. Recently, Sandiip shared the picture with Dipika and Divyanka and captioned it, "A very very special day and shoot today... THANK YOU @divyankatripathidahiya and lets rockkkk @ms.dipika ❤️❤️❤️" So is Divyanka entering the show?

Divyanka To Do A Cameo

As per Pinkvilla report, Divyanka will be seen doing a cameo on the show. It is being said that she will be seen in a never-seen-before look on the show. It is being said that her appearance will be unique.

Sandiip Considers Divyanka As His Lucky Mascot

A source told the entertainment portal, "Sandiip considers Divyanka as his lucky mascot as the two go back a long way. Besides Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's success has of course been evident over the years. Hence, Sandiip wanted to bring on board his lucky charm and so Divyanka will be making a special appearance on the show! In fact, Divyanka will be coming on to the show in a never before seen role and look. Her appearance will be something totally unique and truly a highlight."