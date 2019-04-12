Dipika Kakar To Play A Bengali Girl In The New Show; Romil Chaudhary Approached! Read Details!

Dipika-Karan’s Show Tentatively Titled Pani Puri

Apparently, the show has been tentatively titled as Pani Puri, which is a working title. According to India-forum report, Tanaaz Irani, who was seen in Bigg Boss 3 and Kitchen Champions, has been roped in for an important role.

Tanaaz, Ashish Nayyar & Deepak Sandhu On The Show

Apart from Tanaaz, Ashish Nayyar and Deepak Sandhu have also been roped in for interesting characters. It is being said that Ashish will be seen playing a fatherly role, while Deepak will be seen in never-seen-before avatar on the show.

Romil Chaudhary Approached For The Show!

As per Pinkvilla report, Romil Chaudhary has also been approached for the show. It has to be recalled that Romil and Dipika were at the loggerheads in Bigg Boss 12. It would be interesting to watch them together on the show.

Dipika To Play A Bengali Girl!

According to the latest report, the show will be based on a Bengali family. A source was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "There were many different cultures that were discussed but the makers decided to zero in on a Bengali family due to the interesting rituals that come with the background. Dipika will be seen playing a Bengali girl while Karan's family's background is yet to be decided."