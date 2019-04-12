Dipika Kakar To Play A Bengali Girl In The New Show; Romil Chaudhary Approached! Read Details!
Dipika Kakar, who got popular with her role of Simar from Sasural Simar Ka, won hearts by bagging Bigg Boss 12. The actress will soon be seen making her comeback to fiction with Sandip Sickand's new show. The show will also have Karan V Grover as the male lead. About the show and Dipika's role, a source was quoted by TOI as saying, "It's an unrequited love story, revolving around two individuals who are willing to give love a second chance. Dipika will be seen in a completely different avatar after her doting bahu act on Sasural Simar Ka." Read on to know more about the new show!
Dipika-Karan’s Show Tentatively Titled Pani Puri
Apparently, the show has been tentatively titled as Pani Puri, which is a working title. According to India-forum report, Tanaaz Irani, who was seen in Bigg Boss 3 and Kitchen Champions, has been roped in for an important role.
Tanaaz, Ashish Nayyar & Deepak Sandhu On The Show
Apart from Tanaaz, Ashish Nayyar and Deepak Sandhu have also been roped in for interesting characters. It is being said that Ashish will be seen playing a fatherly role, while Deepak will be seen in never-seen-before avatar on the show.
Romil Chaudhary Approached For The Show!
As per Pinkvilla report, Romil Chaudhary has also been approached for the show. It has to be recalled that Romil and Dipika were at the loggerheads in Bigg Boss 12. It would be interesting to watch them together on the show.
Dipika To Play A Bengali Girl!
According to the latest report, the show will be based on a Bengali family. A source was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "There were many different cultures that were discussed but the makers decided to zero in on a Bengali family due to the interesting rituals that come with the background. Dipika will be seen playing a Bengali girl while Karan's family's background is yet to be decided."
