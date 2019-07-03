Disha Vakani's Replacement FOUND; This Actress To Play Dayaben In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Disha Might NOT Return To The Show!

But recently, it was said that Disha might not return to the show. Spotboye report suggested that ‘The producer has made up his mind about not recalling Disha! There nothing has worked out between the two parties, no mutual consensus has been reached and no at-length communication has taken place'.

Casting Of Dayaben’s Character Put On Hold!

It was also said that the makers have put the casting of Dayaben's character on hold as they are not in a hurry to bring her back on the show and also, because the show is doing good on the TRP chart.

New Dayaben Found!

According to the latest report, it seems that the makers have found new Dayaben! As per Spotboye report, Vibhuti Sharma, who was seen in shows like Bade Acche Lagtey Hain and Humne Li Hai Shapat, might replace the actress.

Vibhuti Sharma To Replace Disha Vakani?

The source told the entertainment portal, "Vibhuti Sharma did her mock shoot yesterday. After donning Daya's look, she looked and played out the closest to Disha Vakani, which had been quite missing in all the trials conducted till date."

Vibhuti Hasn’t Signed On The Dotted Lines

As per the report, "The actress has not signed on the dotted line as Modi doesn't want to compromise on any aspect when it comes to selecting the show's female lead, which is now a household name."