    Divya Agarwal Says She Faked Her Love For Varun For The Show; What She Said Later Will SHOCK You!

    By
    |

    Divya Agarwal gained limelight over her relationship with Priyank Sharma. But the duo broke-up because of Priyank's closeness towards Benafsha Soonawalla on Bigg Boss. Post the break-up, Divya entered Vikas Gupta's realty show Ace Of Space along with Benafsha's ex-boyfriend Varun Sood. The duo was seen blaming their exes for break-ups. After the show got over, Varun and Divya confessed that they are in love! But recently, Divya confessed something that might shock fans! Read on!

    Divya Doesn't Love Varun!

    In a video, she is seen telling that she doesn't love Varun and she did everything just for the show! Does this mean she faked her love for Varun for the show? Well, before you jump into conclusion, read to know what she said later!

    Divya's April Fool Video

    Divya further is seen telling in the video that it is 'April Fool'! She says, "Tumhara birthday, April fool! Tumhara pyada hona bi mazak hai." To which Varun replies, "Tumhara zinda rehna mazaak hai". Then she tells his twin sister, Vedika also the same. (Varun celebrated his birthday on April 1, which was April Fool Day! And hence, the joke.)

    Divya Wishes Varun & Vedika

    Divya shared a picture snapped with Varun and wrote, "Happy birthday my man! @varunsood12." Sharing another picture with Varun, Vedika and family, she wrote, "Break the web! Sort of picture. Happy birthday to Vedika, my doll you are my little spoiled baby and I love you so much! Obviously your twin brother isn't important at all hehe!"

    Varun Birthday Party

    Varun and Vedika celebrated their birthday with friends and family. Sharing his birthday video, Varun wrote, "Thankyou for all the love and messages everyone! I love all of you! ...Thankyou @vedantpandyaofficial for this!"

    View this post on Instagram

    Family time be the best♥️ Happy happy family♥️ God bless them all... #satnamwaheguru @divyaagarwal_official @varunsood12 @anjali.sood @vedikasood @akshitasood #divyaagarwal #varunsood

    A post shared by Divrun_powercouple (@divrun_powercouple) on Apr 1, 2019 at 8:51am PDT

