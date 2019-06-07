Divyanka Tripathi Beats Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan & Other TV Actresses To Achieve THIS!

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi, who has impressed the viewers with her role of Ishita on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has got highest number (10.5M) of followers on Instagram. Just like her husband actor Vivek she is following fitness regime and people are loving her transformation. She will be seen in Ekta's web series CALCM.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is one of the prettiest and sexiest actresses in the television industry. The actress made style statement with the show Naagin and has bagged many bollywood projects. The actress keeps her fans updated with latest pictures of her. The actress has 8.3M followers.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is diva of television industry. The actress is also known to play different kind of roles. Post Saraswatichandra, she was on a break and returned with a bang in never seen before avatar (negative role) as Maya in Beyhadh. She impressed fans in Bepannaah in which she was seen as innocent yet mature and independent girl Zoya. The actress will be seen in Ekta's web series Code M. Jen has 7.7M followers on instagram.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who became a household name with her role of Akshara on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, went on a record of breaking stereotype. She went on to do stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and then controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She went on to impress viewers with negative role Komolika and also made a stunning Cannes debut. The actress is super active on social media and has 5.4M followers.

Krystle D’Souza

Krystle D'Souza, who became household name with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, although is not seen on television currently, is active on social media. The actress, who apparently signed Ekta's web series Fitrat, has 4.9M followers.

Aditi Bhatia

Aditi Bhatia is best known for playing the female lead role of Ruhi on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is one of the stylish actresses on television and has 4.8M followers on Instagram.