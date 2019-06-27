English
    Divyanka Tripathi CONFIRMS Hosting Grand Premiere Of Nach Baliye 9 With Vivek Dahiya!

    Nach Baliye 9 is creating a huge buzz and so are the winners of the previous season, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya! The couple, who will be celebrating their third wedding anniversary on July 8, are currently holidaying in Macao. Also, there are reports that the couple will be hosting the grand premiere episode of Nach Baliye 9. It was said that Divyanka would host the pre-launch episode with Salman Khan, who is also producing the show. But, the report wasn't sure if Vivek too would join them.

    Divyanka & Vivek To Host Nach Baliye 9 Pre-launch Episode

    Now, Divyanka herself has confirmed the report and revealed that she and Vivek will be hosting the pre-launch episode of the popular and most-talked about dance reality show.

    Divyanka Is Happy To Host With Vivek

    Divyanka was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Vivek and I are doing it together for the pre-launch episode. I always wanted to host with Vivek. I'm very happy that we got this opportunity in Nach which has been a very important part of our life."

    DiVek's Lovey-dovey Picture

    Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek are having a blast, celebrating their pre-wedding anniversary in Macao. The couple has also been sharing lovey-dovey pictures on their social media accounts.

    DiVek In Macau

    Sharing a picture, Divyanka wrote, "What's so enchanting about Eiffel, that in Paris or Macao, you are compelled to be a romantic. @parisian_macao #BecomeAPartOfParis. Sharing another picture, she wrote, "Tera dhiyaan kidhar hai...teri heroine idhar hai!😉." - (sic)

    Vivek Writes...

    Vivek too, shared a few pictures from the vacation. Vivek wrote, "The fact that we hardly slept a wink last night yet filled with such exuberance has got very little to do with us and more to do with the romantic setting this restaurant called La Chine at Eiffel Tower offers where you get the best of French and Chinese fusion food. I tried something that I never did and loved it. #FrenchAndChineseFusionFood #LaChine #EiffelTowerMacau."

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 16:48 [IST]
