Divyanka Tripathi & Ekta Kapoor Put Rumours To Rest; Are Ekta & Mona Singh No Longer Friends?

Everything Fine Between Ekta & Divyanka Tripathi?

When media asked Ekta if everything was fine between her and Divyanka, she said, "Aisi hazar chize main din bhar sunti hoon and every time I am here, I am having a problem with someone. I feel like you should not listen to everybody. You all saw us on stage. Did you find anything wrong in that?"

All Is Not Well Between Ekta & Mona Singh

As per the latest buzz, all is not well between Ekta and Mona Singh! A source close to both of them told the entertainment portal that these days, the two are not talking to each other.

Mona Didn’t Attend MOM Launch Party

It has to be recalled that along with CLACM, MOM - Mission Over Mars was also launched. MOM features Ekta's close friends - Mona Singh and Sakshi Tanwar. While Sakshi was present at the launch, Mona didn't attend it.

Mona & Ekta Unfollow Each Other On Instagram!

As per the report, the media was informed that Mona was not able to attend the launch as she was unwell. It is being said that Mona purposely didn't attend the launch as she and Ekta had an argument recently after which they are not on talking terms. It is also being said that both of them have unfollowed each other on Instagram.