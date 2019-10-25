Divyanka Tripathi Is 1st Indian TV Actress To Be Part Of Cardiff International Film Festival’s Jury

Divyanka Tripathi has been ruling the small screen with her role of Ishita on Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. The actress was also praised for her new avatar on web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The YHM actress is also one of the most followed Indian Television celebrities on Instagram. Divyanka is now ready to go international as she is the first Indian television actress to be a part of the prestigious jury of Cardiff International Film Festival.

Divyanka, who was accompanied by her husband-actor Vivek Dahiya, was spotted at the airport (yesterday) while leaving for London. Vivek will be anchoring the main event. Apparently, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be attending the festival.

The Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala actress had also shared a few pictures on Instagram as she and Vivek were on the way to London.

Regarding the event, the actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am looking forward to being on the jury at the Cardiff International Film Festival. I am excited because this is so different from what we do as actors because here I will be judging content and that too from across the globe. The exposure changes your viewpoint as we maybe consumers of international content but sitting on the jury table, is a welcoming change which I am sure is going to add new perspectives to my journey as an actor and entertainer."

The Cardiff International Film Festival will be held in Cardiff from October 24 to October 27.

