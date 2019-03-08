Divyanka Tripathi, Jennifer Winget, Saumya Tandon & Others Share Beautiful Posts On Women’s Day

Sumona Writes…

"Don't judge a book by its cover. It's true. Trust your instincts. Love yourself more. Be your No.1. Learn to say No. Fight. Learn. Get up. Grow. Ask. Take help if needed. U don't have to always run, just walk instead. To my family, friends & well wishers -Thank you for the infinite love & support to me. But the Biggest Thank you to all my naysayers, to those who tried to put me down personally/ professionally.. Thank you for without ur doing i would not have found my strength. I wouldn't be Me. HAPPY WOMENS DAY! 💗" - (sic)

Kanchi Kaul

"You are fierce , bold and daring . Also the best when it comes to caring .... dont be the one wanting to wear the glass slippers , be the one to shatter glass ceilings .... #happywomensday #godsspecialbeings #goddesses #lifegivers #homemakers #achievers." - (sic)

Divyanka Tripathi

Sharing a picture Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, "Are you celebrating yourself today? I say, do it everyday my #SuperWoman!#HappyInternationalWomensDay." - (sic)

Jennifer Winget

"I am what I am because of the strength, love and positivity I can channel from all the various super women that surround me - my mum, my girlfriends, my co-stars, my doctors, teachers, trainers and Gosh, even, my core team. Power-women warriors and so proud! So here's taking the opportunity to wish all the lovely ladies out there, an inspiring and empowering Women's Day. ..." - (sic)

Saumya Tandon

"This #womansday2019 I look at you and can't believe I could create something as beautiful and precious like you. Women can create miracles and do impossible. To all the wonderful women a shout out to you all - just believe in yourself and do wonders #happywomansday2019 . Thanks for this lovely picture to the amazing @sachin113photographer." - (sic)