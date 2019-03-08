Divyanka Tripathi, Jennifer Winget, Saumya Tandon & Others Share Beautiful Posts On Women’s Day
As the world celebrates International Women's Day today (March 8), television celebrities took to their respective social media handles, shared beautiful posts and cherished the girl power. The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti shared a picture and wrote, "I'am a 30 yr old Single Independent girl. I'am alone but not lonely. Have had my heart broken n shattered. I have seen failure more often than not. Accepted rejection time n again. Been labelled head strong, girl who is "moofat" , who speaks her mind. Made huge mistakes knowingly & unknowingly. I have been crushed to powder, BUT i have risen from the ashes time & again. To all the young girls n women out there- all that glitters is not gold." Check out what the other celebrities have to say on Women's Day!
Sumona Writes…
"Don't judge a book by its cover. It's true. Trust your instincts. Love yourself more. Be your No.1. Learn to say No. Fight. Learn. Get up. Grow. Ask. Take help if needed. U don't have to always run, just walk instead. To my family, friends & well wishers -Thank you for the infinite love & support to me. But the Biggest Thank you to all my naysayers, to those who tried to put me down personally/ professionally.. Thank you for without ur doing i would not have found my strength. I wouldn't be Me. HAPPY WOMENS DAY! 💗" - (sic)
Kanchi Kaul
"You are fierce , bold and daring . Also the best when it comes to caring .... dont be the one wanting to wear the glass slippers , be the one to shatter glass ceilings .... #happywomensday #godsspecialbeings #goddesses #lifegivers #homemakers #achievers." - (sic)
Divyanka Tripathi
Sharing a picture Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, "Are you celebrating yourself today? I say, do it everyday my #SuperWoman!#HappyInternationalWomensDay." - (sic)
Jennifer Winget
"I am what I am because of the strength, love and positivity I can channel from all the various super women that surround me - my mum, my girlfriends, my co-stars, my doctors, teachers, trainers and Gosh, even, my core team. Power-women warriors and so proud! So here's taking the opportunity to wish all the lovely ladies out there, an inspiring and empowering Women's Day. ..." - (sic)
Saumya Tandon
"This #womansday2019 I look at you and can't believe I could create something as beautiful and precious like you. Women can create miracles and do impossible. To all the wonderful women a shout out to you all - just believe in yourself and do wonders #happywomansday2019 . Thanks for this lovely picture to the amazing @sachin113photographer." - (sic)
