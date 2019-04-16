Confirmed! Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Go Off Air In June!

Rumours Of YHM Going Off Air

Rumours of the show going off air (due to low ratings) have been doing the rounds since a long time, but nothing has been confirmed either by the makers or by the actors. Recently, when Anita Hassanandani, Karan and Divyanka were asked regarding the same, they revealed that they have not been informed about it yet! But now, an actress from the show has confirmed that the show indeed is going off air!

Krishna Mukherjee Confirms YHM Is Going Off Air In June

Yes, we are talking about Krishna Mukherjee, who plays the role of Aliya on the show! The actress recently confirmed to TOI that the show is going off air in June. She said, "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is going off air in the month of June."

The Actress Is Disheartened

The actress was disheartened with the news. She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I don't know why the show is going off the air, as it has good TRP ratings."

Krishna Says…

Krishna Mukherjee, who will soon enter another show Naagin 3, further added, "It becomes difficult to leave a show and move on as everyone is a family here. Will miss everyone for sure."