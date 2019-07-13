Divyanka Tripathi On Hubby Vivek's Hospitalisation: Those 5 Days Were Hell; I Burst Out Crying!

Divyanka On Hubby Vivek’s Health

Divyanka told HT, "Vivek has been discharged but he is still recovering at home. The doctors have asked him to take it easy for the next three to four weeks. He must have had contaminated food which led to the infection. After we returned from Macau, China at the end of last month, he got fever but the anti-biotics didn't help. We had no idea that it was so serious."

‘It Was Devastating To See Him So Unwell’

The actress says it was a scary time as she had to make all decisions for his health. She said, "Those five days were hell for me and our families. I burst out crying as it was devastating to see him so unwell. We take all decisions mutually, and here, I had to decide everything from the hospital to the doctor to the care given to him."

Divyanka Says…

"I wanted to ask him for his opinion but I had to take the tough decisions. I got really scared for him. He is so positive and made us smile after he felt better. We take our health for granted, eat out but we can never say what affects our bodies."

‘We Got A Reality Check’

"At times like these, we realise that money and fame don't matter. Love and people around you do. Moreover, we also realised who really cares about us. Many people we thought were our friends didn't even reach out to us. We got a reality check."