Divyanka On Accusation Of Copying Branded Piece: I Felt Like Digging A Hole & Burying My Face!
Recently, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi shared a picture of her attire that she wore at an event. While fans praised her, an anonymous Instagram account, Diet Sabya, pointed out that her attire was plagiarised from Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress was trolled badly - a few of them even asked whether she couldn't afford celebrity designers that she is wearing copied versions! Although Divyanka replied to the user, she seemed disturbed. The actress shared Ruchikadavarofficial's post in which the latter has said how it was unfair of accusing the actress of copying the belt.
Divyanka shared a snapshot and wrote a lengthy note and slammed the Instagram account. Ekta Kapoor and Karanvir Bohra supported the actress. Check out Divyanka's post and read on to know what Ekta & Karanvir said!
Divyanka Couldn’t Resist Putting This Post!
She wrote, "Sorry guys! I truly wanted to forget yesterday's episode when I was slammed and humiliated (by an insta profile and it's followers) for wearing a belt slightly similar to a branded piece (which I was ofcourse unaware of). But this comment!!!!!! I just couldn't resist putting up your comment on my post!" - (sic)
The Actress Shared A Note
"MORE POWER TO YOU GIRL.💪 YOU VERBALISED WHAT I WAS THINKING. EVEN I COME FROM A HUMBLE BACKGROUND! MAKING MOCKERY OF PEOPLE FOR THEIR DRESSING, IS SUCH AN ARROGANT AND HIGH-HANDED, HIGH SCHOOL SNOB ATTITUDE!"
The Actress Writes….
"THANK GOD, THIS HAPPENED WITH ME! ELSE, I WOULD NOT HAVE KNOWN THIS SIDE OF BULLYING WORLD. FEW MAY FEEL EMBARASSED AND KEEP SHUT...BUT I PREFER CALLING A SPADE A SPADE AND BULLYING- BULLYING! NOPE, I AM NOT A REGULAR CELEBRITY! I AM DIFFERENT BECAUSE "I AM NO DIFFERENT FROM PEOPLE WATCHING ME" & GETTING BULLDOZED FOR MY CLOTHING...WELL, NOT ACCEPTABLE!" - (sic)
‘I Felt Like Digging A Hole And Burying My Face’
"This happened to me and I felt so pressurised suddenly, felt like digging a hole and burrying my face. Imagine this happening with people who can't afford great dresses and designs, let alone a stylist or designer. In fact, NOT ALL CELEBRITIES AND STARS ARE RICH in contrast to a common expectation." - (sic)
‘Bullying Is SO DISHONORABLE, MEAN & VAIN!’
"Few become stars because of their QUALITY OF WORK and NOT WHAT THEY WEAR and HOW MUCH THEY EARN or FOR THEIR KNOWLEDGE OF FASHION WORLD! Everybody has a different forté! Bullying and belittling someone for that is SO DISHONORABLE, MEAN and VAIN!" - (sic)
Divyanka Asks Readers To Speak Up
"(PS : I could be right or wrong but at least I don't keep shut when being humiliated! It's a lesson for my readers- "Speak up for yourself when oppressors think they are the bosses!") Aaahh!! Bol ke kaleje ko thandak mil gai 😁." - (sic)
Ekta Kapoor Supports Divyanka
Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Divyanka ppl need a job!!! N some ppl give negatively d name of humour! They shud b told travelling in pvt planes n wearing desiner clothes is soooo last season! Being hard working self made is soooooo this season (n not going out of style anytime sooon)." - (sic)
Karanvir Says, ‘Logo Ka Kaam Hai Bolna’
Karanvir Bohra wrote, " Well said girl... I'm glad you spoke your mind... and secondly don't let anything affect you.... Coz what's bigger than the style is a person with a beautifull heart like you.... Rahi baat logo ki.... Logo ka kaam hai bolna." - (sic)
