Divyanka On Accusation Of Copying Branded Piece: I Felt Like Digging A Hole & Burying My Face!

Divyanka Couldn’t Resist Putting This Post!

She wrote, "Sorry guys! I truly wanted to forget yesterday's episode when I was slammed and humiliated (by an insta profile and it's followers) for wearing a belt slightly similar to a branded piece (which I was ofcourse unaware of). But this comment!!!!!! I just couldn't resist putting up your comment on my post!" - (sic)

The Actress Shared A Note

"MORE POWER TO YOU GIRL.💪 YOU VERBALISED WHAT I WAS THINKING. EVEN I COME FROM A HUMBLE BACKGROUND! MAKING MOCKERY OF PEOPLE FOR THEIR DRESSING, IS SUCH AN ARROGANT AND HIGH-HANDED, HIGH SCHOOL SNOB ATTITUDE!"

The Actress Writes….

"THANK GOD, THIS HAPPENED WITH ME! ELSE, I WOULD NOT HAVE KNOWN THIS SIDE OF BULLYING WORLD. FEW MAY FEEL EMBARASSED AND KEEP SHUT...BUT I PREFER CALLING A SPADE A SPADE AND BULLYING- BULLYING! NOPE, I AM NOT A REGULAR CELEBRITY! I AM DIFFERENT BECAUSE "I AM NO DIFFERENT FROM PEOPLE WATCHING ME" & GETTING BULLDOZED FOR MY CLOTHING...WELL, NOT ACCEPTABLE!" - (sic)

‘I Felt Like Digging A Hole And Burying My Face’

"This happened to me and I felt so pressurised suddenly, felt like digging a hole and burrying my face. Imagine this happening with people who can't afford great dresses and designs, let alone a stylist or designer. In fact, NOT ALL CELEBRITIES AND STARS ARE RICH in contrast to a common expectation." - (sic)

‘Bullying Is SO DISHONORABLE, MEAN & VAIN!’

"Few become stars because of their QUALITY OF WORK and NOT WHAT THEY WEAR and HOW MUCH THEY EARN or FOR THEIR KNOWLEDGE OF FASHION WORLD! Everybody has a different forté! Bullying and belittling someone for that is SO DISHONORABLE, MEAN and VAIN!" - (sic)

Divyanka Asks Readers To Speak Up

"(PS : I could be right or wrong but at least I don't keep shut when being humiliated! It's a lesson for my readers- "Speak up for yourself when oppressors think they are the bosses!") Aaahh!! Bol ke kaleje ko thandak mil gai 😁." - (sic)

Ekta Kapoor Supports Divyanka

Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Divyanka ppl need a job!!! N some ppl give negatively d name of humour! They shud b told travelling in pvt planes n wearing desiner clothes is soooo last season! Being hard working self made is soooooo this season (n not going out of style anytime sooon)." - (sic)

Karanvir Says, ‘Logo Ka Kaam Hai Bolna’

Karanvir Bohra wrote, " Well said girl... I'm glad you spoke your mind... and secondly don't let anything affect you.... Coz what's bigger than the style is a person with a beautifull heart like you.... Rahi baat logo ki.... Logo ka kaam hai bolna." - (sic)