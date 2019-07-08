Divyanka Tripathi SLAMS Media For Wrong Reports On Vivek; Asks How Can You Play With Actor’s Image?

Vivek Dahiya On His Health Issue

Vivek told TOI, "I am still at the Nanavati hospital and feeling a little better. I was diagnosed of intestinal infection and liver abscess. The problem developed because of bad food that I must have had a few months ago. Luckily, in my case I got fever and it helped in raising an alarm that something wrong had happened to me. Had I delayed it, the results could have been fatal."

'I Am Appalled With Highly Irresponsible Journalism'

"I was admitted on 30th June. Things are little better now, but I am really upset with the way things have been reported about my illness. There were reports claiming that I fell ill because of the overdose of protein supplements. Nobody tried to verify with me, my manager or my wife. We were just a call away. I am appalled with highly irresponsible journalism that is being done today."

Divyanka On Vivek's Health

Divyanka seemed extremely upset with media and lashed out at media for reporting wrongly without cross-checking the facts. She said, "I am happy that Vivek is doing better now. The last few days have been very exhausting for all us. I am really thankful that you guys actually called up Vivek to inquire about his health. People have gone ahead to report false news without even cross checking with us. I took a few calls of journalists in last few days and confirmed to them that he has been hospitalised."

Divyanka SLAMS Media For Wrong Reports

"But I was shocked when I read reports stating that he had taken overdose of protein supplements. I was shocked how can people play with someone's image. I mean Vivek has been into fitness even before he joined the entertainment industry. Everyone knows how disciplined he is when it comes to fitness and people are writing imaginary stuff without even verifying. How can you play with an actor's image? Don't they know what all goes behind achieving that kind of body."

'We Would Have Been In UK Celebrating Our Third Anniversary'

She added, "We would have been in UK celebrating our third anniversary had Vivek not fallen ill. I was finishing a bank for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein so that we could go for a vacation. I got a call from him that he is getting admitted and I left everything and came running to the hospital. A night prior he had high fever and main thande paani ki patiyaan rakh rahi thi puri raat..."

'His Parents Were Worried; Took An Urgent Flight & Came To Mumbai'

"His parents were worried for him as they live in a different city. They took an urgent flight and came to Mumbai. Amidst all this, the reports trying to malign his image were uncalled for. I have been running back and forth and what mental state I have been through is difficult to explain. I wish instead of just publishing random articles, people would have tried to at least contact us."