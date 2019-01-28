Divyanka Tripathi Trolled For Copying Sabyasachi's Signature Belt; Actress Gives A Befitting Reply!
Divyanka Tripathi is one of the popular actresses in television industry, who is super active on social media. The actress has been keeping the fans updated with her projects and events. Recently, the actress shared a picture of her attire that she wore at an event. While many fans praised her simplicity, Diet Sabya, an anonymous Instagram account that exposes imitations, pointed out that her attire was plagiarised from Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress had donned a belt that looked similar to Sabyasachi's trademark tiger belt.
Divyanka was trolled by the haters. But the actress didn't remain silent and gave it back to the critic and trollers!
Divyanka Accused Of Copying Sabyasachi’s Trademark Belt!
Diet Sabya shared this collage and wrote, "#Guts On A Sunday afternoon!!Y'all will often tell us not to blame the celebrity, but you've to live under a giant rock to not know that this is an iconic @sabyasachiofficial belt. NO excuses!! ..#dietsabya #Gandi #copy #lol #🤢" - (sic)
Divyanka Gets Trolled
While a few fans supported Divyanka and lashed out at Diet Sabya, many of them trolled Divyanka for copying Sabyasachi and not giving him credit. Here are a few tweets:
Aarushi_sanayaholic writes, "@divyankatripathidahiya shut up chor..😜😜😜😜 DT ur such a chor n a fashion disaster 👎👎👎👎👎 shame on u." - (sic)
Ohmyghosh_9291
"Surprised at all the divyanka fans caring a fuck that she, being a responsible celebrity, is wearing a fake. And the comebacks: it's a cheetah/ jaguar/ puma. 😆" - (sic)
Laurawil & Sharafruby
Laurawil90: The fans and their lady is fuming. It's a copy #gandi she has really felt the slap 👋 - (sic)
Sharafruby:@divyankatripathidahiya Better accept the fact that you cannot afford the originals. - (sic)
Divyanka Gives Befitting Reply To Diet Sabya & Trollers!
Divyanka wrote, "My genuine ignorance maybe a big fashion crime for you... but you guys definitely have the guts to be rude to another level. Thanks for pointing out the mistake. No thanks for being inhuman and harsh!" - (sic)
