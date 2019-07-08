Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary: DiVek’s UNSEEN Wedding PICS!

Divyanka & Vivek Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary In Hospital

But this didn't lower their spirit! The much-in-love couple celebrated their special day in the hospital itself. Vivek's family surprised them by visiting him at the hospital with a lovely cake! The couple had also come live on Instagram and revealed how they celebrated the special day. Read on to know how the couple wished each other and check out UNSEEN pictures from their wedding.

Divyanka Wishes Vivek

Sharing a couple of pictures, Divyanka wrote, "Unique Anniversary bring in is this...when the family sneaked in a cake to surprise us...when Viv and I exchanged a high-five instead of a piece of cake! #HappyAnniversary love!"

Vivek’s Adorable Wish For Divyanka On Their Anniversary

Vivek also shared a few pictures and wrote, "Through good times and bad, through sickness and health..thanks for giving me these beautiful 3 years...Happy Anniversary my love @divyankatripathidahiya."

DiVek’s Wedding Was A Grand Affair

Now, a flashback to their wedding! Divyanka and Vivek entered wedlock on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal. The wedding was a grand event. The couple's close friends from the industry - Pankaj Bhatia, Snehal Sahay, Manish Naggdev, Vipul Roy and others graced the wedding.

Divyanka & Vivek Couldn’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other

The couple hosted a reception on July 10 in Vivek's hometown Chandigarh and had also arranged a grand reception in Mumbai on July 14. The couple looked stunning and happy in their wedding attire. Their chemistry was visible on the D-day as they couldn't get their eyes off each other.

Friends & Fans Wish The Couple

Not just the bride and groom, even the guests enjoyed the wedding. The bride and groom were seen posing in style with guests and friends. On the occasion of their third anniversary, their friends and fans took to social media to wish the couple.

Vivek Considers Divyanka As His Lucky Mascot

In an interview to TOI, Vivek had revealed that he considers his wife as his lucky charm and his father too, had evinced the same sentiment, quite a lot! He had said, "Divyanka is completely my lucky mascot. She has been with me through thick and thin."