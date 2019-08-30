Divyanka Wants Karan Patel To Win Khatron Ke Khiladi; Feels He Is The Best Bigg Boss Contender!

‘Karan Is Being Missed On Set’

Divyanka was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Karan is being missed on set. He is irreplaceable. He has made and played this character so beautifully. The thing is although he is gone, he'll always be a part of the show."

Divyanka Wants Karan To Win Khatron Ke Khiladi

Regarding Karan's upcoming projects, she said, "I'm also happy for Karan. He is doing so well. I want to see him winning Khatron Ke Khiladi. I have heard post that he is also going in Bigg Boss. So if that happens, I'll be so happy."

She Feels Karan Is The Best Bigg Boss Contender

Divyanka says, "I think he is the best Bigg Boss contender." She is confident that he will perform well. She feels that audiences will support him as he is trying something new after six years.

Karan & Divyanka

It has to be recalled that Divyanka and Karan worked together since the beginning of the show (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein). Fans loved their jodi and nicknamed them 'IshRa'. As Divyanka continues to be a part of the show, they have been missing their favourite jodi. It has to be seen whether Karan will return to the show after completing the reality shows.