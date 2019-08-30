Divyanka Tripathi Wants Karan Patel To Win Khatron Ke Khiladi; Feels He Is Best Bigg Boss Contender!
Divyanka Tripathi, who became popular with her role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Alt Balaji's show, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, that also stars Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead role. The actress has already received a lot of praises from fans for her new attempt. It has to be recalled that her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel exited the show for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. It is also being said that he will be doing Bigg Boss 13 as well.
In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Divyanka revealed that she misses Karan on the sets. The actress also says that she is looking forward to watch him on both the reality shows.
‘Karan Is Being Missed On Set’
Divyanka was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Karan is being missed on set. He is irreplaceable. He has made and played this character so beautifully. The thing is although he is gone, he'll always be a part of the show."
Divyanka Wants To See Karan Winning Khatron Ke Khiladi
Regarding Karan's upcoming projects, she said, "I'm also happy for Karan. He is doing so well. I want to see him winning Khatron Ke Khiladi. I have heard post that he is also going in Bigg Boss. So if that happens, I'll be so happy."
She Feels Karan Is Best Bigg Boss Contender
Divyanka says, "I think he is the best Bigg Boss contender." She is confident that he will perform well. She feels that audiences will support him as he is trying something new after six years.
Karan & Divyanka
It has to be recalled that Divyanka and Karan worked together since beginning of the show (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein). Fans loved their jodi and nicknamed them 'IshRa'. As Divyanka continues to be the part of the show, they have been missing their favourite jodi. It has to be seen whether Karan will return to the show after completing the reality shows.
