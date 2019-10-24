Diwali 2019: Here’s How Pearl V Puri, Namish & Others Are Planning To Celebrate Festival Of Lights

Diwali is around the corner. Everyone is eagerly looking forward for the arrival of the festival, and so are the celebrities. Here's how our Colors' actors planning to celebrate the festival of lights.

Meera Deosathle from Vidya, "I will celebrate Diwali by beginning the day at a temple with my mother and lighting my first diya there. Then I want to spend the rest of the day with my mother and close friends. I am planning to gift a small gold pendant to my mother and make the festival even more special for her. I would want to wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Diwali and would request everyone to not burst crackers."

Namish Taneja from Vidya, "This year I will be celebrating Diwali with my family and close friends. With god's grace, on this auspicious day I plan to buy a new house. Me and my family are planning to celebrate an eco friendly Diwali by gifting small plants to our close friends. Last year, I had gifted a gold ring to my nani and this year I wish to gift her gold earrings or a chain. We will also have a special Diwali celebration on the sets of Vidya with snacks specially made for the cast and crew."

Avinesh Rekhi from Choti Sardarni, "This Diwali I am investing in a house. I only celebrate Diwali with my family and don't believe in bursting any crackers. We start with exchanging gifts with friends and family four to five days prior to the festival. On the sets of Choti Sarrdaarni, we plan to have a small party to thank everyone onsets for their efforts in making our show a success."

Ishita Dutta as Pragati from Bepanah Pyaarr, "Diwali is a festival that brings the entire family together. We have planned a Diwali party for our close family and friends and will be attending a few card parties too. Since we will also be busy shooting, the celebration will begin on the set! I don't believe in bursting crackers during Diwali, so instead I decorate my house with a lot of diyas, colorful lights and candles. I also love celebrating the auspicious day of Dhanteras, when we go and buy something new like gold or silver because it is believed to be very lucky. "

Simone Singh as Raziya Begum from Bahu Begum," I'm going home to visit my father this Diwali. Around Diwali, there are a lot of parties we attend but, on the day, it's more of a quiet family evening for us with rangoli, diyas and lots of festive food".

Nimrit Kaur from Choti Sarrdaarni, "I will celebrate Diwali in Mumbai this year with friends. I believe in a noise-free and eco-friendly Diwali so I don't burst crackers and would like to request people to not burst them either. As my family is back in Chandigarh and I am going to miss them a lot and I hope to have my friends over so the festive spirit carries on."

Pearl V Puri from Bepanah Pyaar, "I am excited about going home this year for Diwali. I can't wait to have homemade food as I haven't eaten my mom's food for long and that is one thing, I miss the most. During festivals my mom prepares a variety of delicacies which I am going to binge on leaving aside my diet. Personally, I don't like bursting crackers, so I'll avoid that even now but definitely will spend more time with my family as time is what matters, especially when it's spent with your loved ones."

Shruti Sharma as Dhanak from Gathbandhan, "I always wait for the festival of lights, Diwali. For me, since childhood, it's been a festival that brings with it a lot of happiness and prosperity. This year I plan to decorate my house and visit a temple with my mother. It's been a dream to give my mother a diamond ring and this is the year that I am planning to make it a reality. I am very excited and looking forward to celebrate this festival with my family and friends."

