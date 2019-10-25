    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Diwali 2019: Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma & Surbhi – Here Are Patakas Of TV Industry

      By
      |

      Diwali is here! Our television actresses are seen celebrating the occasion in style as they were seen making stylish appearances in the pre-Diwali parties. The actresses look no less than 'patakas' themselves! In order to make the festival intersting, we have given a fun twist! We have compared television actresses to patakas by comparing their fashion statements and characters. Take a look!

      Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy & Jennifer Winget – Sutli Bombs

      Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy & Jennifer Winget – Sutli Bombs

      Naagin actress Mouni Roy is now tantamount with a strong fashion-game. Nia Sharma, who was seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan and will be seen in Naagin 4, is among the top Sexiest Asian Woman. Also, Bepannaah and Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget also is one of the hottest television actresses. These divas are seen raising the temperature with their unique and hot looks and can be called ‘Sutli Bombs'.

      Hina Khan – Ladi Pataka

      Hina Khan – Ladi Pataka

      Be it her ‘adarsh bahu' avatar or sexy Komolika, Hina Khan had never failed to impress the fans with her fashion choices. The actress has been continuously in the news for her fashion statements and can be called as ‘Mirchi pataka ki ladi'.

      Surbhi Chandna & Divyanka Tripathi – Sizzling Star (Anar Fountain Cracker)

      Surbhi Chandna & Divyanka Tripathi – Sizzling Star (Anar Fountain Cracker)

      Surbhi Chandna and Divyanka Tripathi have impressed the viewers with their classy and sizzling looks in their shows - Ishaqbaaz and Sanjivani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. They can be termed as in the catergory of Anar's Sizzling Stars.

      Drashti Dhami & Sanaya Irani - Chakri

      Drashti Dhami & Sanaya Irani - Chakri

      The BFFs of the television industry, Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani are the divas of television industry. They make their fans spin with their simple yet classy looks and can be associated with ‘chakris'.

      Also Read: Diwali 2019: Star Plus To Air 'Yeh Diwali Apno Wali'; Bigg Boss 13 To Witness Wild Card Entries

      Story first published: Sunday, October 27, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 27, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue