Diwali 2019: Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma & Surbhi – Here Are Patakas Of TV Industry
Diwali is here! Our television actresses are seen celebrating the occasion in style as they were seen making stylish appearances in the pre-Diwali parties. The actresses look no less than 'patakas' themselves! In order to make the festival intersting, we have given a fun twist! We have compared television actresses to patakas by comparing their fashion statements and characters. Take a look!
Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy & Jennifer Winget – Sutli Bombs
Naagin actress Mouni Roy is now tantamount with a strong fashion-game. Nia Sharma, who was seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan and will be seen in Naagin 4, is among the top Sexiest Asian Woman. Also, Bepannaah and Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget also is one of the hottest television actresses. These divas are seen raising the temperature with their unique and hot looks and can be called ‘Sutli Bombs'.
Hina Khan – Ladi Pataka
Be it her ‘adarsh bahu' avatar or sexy Komolika, Hina Khan had never failed to impress the fans with her fashion choices. The actress has been continuously in the news for her fashion statements and can be called as ‘Mirchi pataka ki ladi'.
Surbhi Chandna & Divyanka Tripathi – Sizzling Star (Anar Fountain Cracker)
Surbhi Chandna and Divyanka Tripathi have impressed the viewers with their classy and sizzling looks in their shows - Ishaqbaaz and Sanjivani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. They can be termed as in the catergory of Anar's Sizzling Stars.
Drashti Dhami & Sanaya Irani - Chakri
The BFFs of the television industry, Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani are the divas of television industry. They make their fans spin with their simple yet classy looks and can be associated with ‘chakris'.
