Diwali 2019: Star Plus To Air 'Yeh Diwali Apno Wali’; Bigg Boss 13 To Witness Wild Card Entries
Diwali is around the corner! While Zee TV aired the Diwali special episode last week, Star Plus will broadcast a special event this weekend. The viewers have already been witnessing major drama on Zee TV's shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya; now they will get to see big twists in reality shows of Star Plus and Colors TV - Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 13, during the Diwali week. Take a look!
Star Plus Diwali Special: Yeh Diwali Apno Wali
Star Plus will air a special event titled 'Yeh Diwali Apno Wali' this weekend to coincide with the Diwali celebrations. Popular actors from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sanjivani, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and other shows will perform at the event. The show will air at 9.30 PM on October 26, 2019. The event will be repeated on Sunday (October 27) at 3 PM.
Karan Grover With Akshay Kumar
Housefull 4 actor, Akshay Kumar will grace the show. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Karan V Grover shared a few pictures from the event. Sharing a picture snapped with Akshay, Karan wrote, "Don't miss this dhamakedaar DIWALI celebration with the dyanamite himself @akshaykumar sir ... #yehdiwaliapnowali @starplus #starplus Let the festivities begin 🤗🎆."
Hina Khan Performs With Parth-Erica & Shivangi-Mohsin
We will get to watch Hina Khan performing with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, and also Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.
Diwali Special On Nach Baliye 9
This weekend, Hina Khan will enter the dance-reality show Nach Baliye 9 as a guest and will be seen asking some important questions to the contestants. In the promo shared by the channel, Hina was seen asking Shraddha Arya when she will get married.
Diwali Special On Colors TV: Bigg Boss 13
The viewers will get to watch damakedaar Weekend Ka Vaar followed by the first finale and wild card entries during the Diwali special week. Also, special guests like Vikas Gupta might enter the Bigg Boss 13 house to spice up the show.
Diwali Special On Sony TV: Indian Idol 11
Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik, who auditioned talented singers from across the country, will apparently announce the top 14 contestants this weekend.
Yeh Diwali hogi aur bhi roshan #IndianIdol Theatre Round ke performances se! Dekhiye inn sureele singers mein se kaun pohochenge Top 14 mein, iss Sat-Sun raat 8 baje #EkDeshEkAwaaz @adityanarayanofficial @nehakakkar @vishaldadlani @anumalikmusic
Is baar #Diwali hogi Housefull! #YehDiwaliApnoWali, This Saturday 26th October, 9:30pm only on StarPlus. @akshaykumar @kritisanon @ms.dipika @iambobbydeol @kriti.kharbanda @shivangijoshi18 @realhinakhan @mohanshakti @officialsurbhic @khan_mohsinkhan @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf
Our Jodis are gonna face Hina khan's inevitable questions. Things are about to spice up as the semi finale week gets closer! What's gonna happen? #NachBaliye9 Semi Finale, This Sat-Sun at 8pm on StarPlus and Hotstar: https://bit.ly/NachBaliye9 @khan_ahmedasas @officialraveenatandon @nawazuddin._siddiqui @realhinakhan @shantanu.maheshwari @nityaami.shirke @alygoni @natasastankovic__ @sarya12 @alammakkar @vishalsingh713 @madhurimatuli @rohitreddygoa @anitahassanandani
