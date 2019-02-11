Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Surbhi Tiwari Gets Hitched To Praveen Kumar Sinha

Surbhi Looked Beautiful At Haldi Ceremony

At haldi ceremony, Surbhi looked radiant in yellow sari and floral jewellery. The actress was seen all in smiles as she got haldi applied and was posing with her family members.

Haldi Ceremony Was A Private Affair

The actress was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Haldi ceremony was a private affair with just family members. And it went extremely well. I always wanted to have all the rituals in my wedding." (Image Source: kinjalmehndiart Instagram)

Surbhi At Mehendi Ceremony

At mehendi ceremony, Surbhi looked beautiful in black-pink attire. The mehendi was applied by bridal mehndi artist Kinjal. (Image Source: kinjalmehndiart Instagram)

Surbhi Tiwari Wedding Picture

Surbhi made a beautiful bride in a maroon-coloured heavy lehenga, while Praveen donned cream-red sherwani. The couple looked adorable together. TV actor Sooraj Thapar and wife Deepti Dhyani graced the wedding ceremony. Apparently, the couple will host a reception in Delhi on March 5. (Image Source: Viral Bhayani)