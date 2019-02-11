Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Surbhi Tiwari Gets Hitched To Praveen Kumar Sinha

Surbhi Looked Beautiful At Haldi Ceremony

At the haldi ceremony, Surbhi looked radiant in a yellow sari and floral jewellery. The actress was all in smiles as she got haldi applied and was posing with her family members.

Haldi Ceremony Was A Private Affair

The actress was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Haldi ceremony was a private affair with just family members. And it went extremely well. I always wanted to have all the rituals in my wedding." (Image Source: kinjalmehndiart Instagram)

Surbhi At Mehendi Ceremony

At mehendi ceremony, Surbhi looked beautiful in a black-pink attire. The mehendi was applied by bridal mehendi artist Kinjal. (Image Source: kinjalmehndiart Instagram)

Surbhi Tiwari Wedding Picture

Surbhi made a beautiful bride in a maroon-coloured heavy lehenga, while Praveen donned a cream-red sherwani. The couple looked adorable together. TV actor Sooraj Thapar and wife Deepti Dhyani graced the wedding ceremony. Apparently, the couple will host a reception in Delhi on March 5. (Image Source: Viral Bhayani)