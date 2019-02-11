Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Surbhi Tiwari Gets Hitched To Praveen Kumar Sinha
Surbhi Tiwari, who played the role of Kanchan on Star Plus' popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum, got married to Delhi-based pilot and businessman, Praveen Kumar Sinha, yesterday (February 10, 2019). The pre-wedding ceremonies - haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held on February 8. Sangeet and cocktail were held on the following day. Talking about her finace Praveen, Surbhi told BT, "He is too shy. In fact, I had to make that first call and he immediately decided to marry me. However, I insisted on meeting him."
Surbhi Looked Beautiful At Haldi Ceremony
At the haldi ceremony, Surbhi looked radiant in a yellow sari and floral jewellery. The actress was all in smiles as she got haldi applied and was posing with her family members.
Haldi Ceremony Was A Private Affair
The actress was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Haldi ceremony was a private affair with just family members. And it went extremely well. I always wanted to have all the rituals in my wedding." (Image Source: kinjalmehndiart Instagram)
Surbhi At Mehendi Ceremony
At mehendi ceremony, Surbhi looked beautiful in a black-pink attire. The mehendi was applied by bridal mehendi artist Kinjal. (Image Source: kinjalmehndiart Instagram)
Surbhi Tiwari Wedding Picture
Surbhi made a beautiful bride in a maroon-coloured heavy lehenga, while Praveen donned a cream-red sherwani. The couple looked adorable together. TV actor Sooraj Thapar and wife Deepti Dhyani graced the wedding ceremony. Apparently, the couple will host a reception in Delhi on March 5. (Image Source: Viral Bhayani)
View this post on Instagram
Actress #surbhitiwari baaraat was amazing. ❤️❤️❤️😎
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 10, 2019 at 8:30pm PST
View this post on Instagram
Actress Surbhi Tiwari, who became popular as Aradhana from Shagun, tied the knot with Delhi-based pilot and businessman, Praveen Kumar Sinha, on February 10. #surbhitiwari #desibride @viralbhayani
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 10, 2019 at 8:26pm PST
View this post on Instagram
#soorajthapar with wife and kid at #surbhitiwari wedding ❤️@viralbhayani
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 10, 2019 at 8:25pm PST
Most Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Tops The TRP Chart; Tujhse Hai Raabta On Top 5 Slot!