Doordarshan News Anchor Neelum Sharma Passes Away; Netizens Offer Condolences

Netizens Offered Mourned The Loss Of The Veteran News Anchor:

@Miteshspeaks: She was epitome of grace. She deserves padma shri for Journalism in my opinion. Om shanti. - (sic)

Smita Goswami: One of my favourite news anchor of the 90's. Condolences to the bereaved family and the entire #DDNews team. Om Shanti - (sic)

@patelsiddhant_:When i was a kid i used to hate watching news, Everyone hates but still whatever news i saw, She was there on TV most of the times. We'll miss you #NeelumSharma ji. RIP. - (sic)

@RahulGa35742224: Mam I can not forget you ever My childhood memories is connected with you mam.Mam you are first anchor whom I watched and remembered forever#NeelumSharma. - (sic)

"#neelumsharma only kids born In 90's can know what she bring as anchor as her voice n style . Cable was not much those days in rural areas so used to watch news on DD . One page from childhood is gone #RIPNeelumSharma." - (sic)

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of DD News Iconic Anchor #NeelumSharma Ji. She has won Nari Shakti Puraskaar. Heartfelt condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace." - (sic)

"In my school days, we didn't have a cable TV. So used to watch DD National and DD News, and a significant part of my life was spent watching her on daily news. Saddened to hear about her demise. Rip #NeelumSharma." - (sic)