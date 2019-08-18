Doordarshan News Anchor Neelum Sharma Passes Away; Netizens Offer Condolences
Neelum Sharma, who was associated with Doordarshan (DD) News for 20 years, died on Saturday (August 17) at the age of 50. The journalist, who received the 'Nari Shakti' award in March this year, was apparently battling cancer. On behalf of the organisation, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar offered condolences to the bereaved family members.
DD News mourned the loss of the veteran anchor and tweeted, "#DDNews mourns passing away of our dear Colleague Neelum Sharma. A founding anchor with over 20 years of association with #ddnews, she played a stellar role in many capacities. From 'Badi Charcha' to 'Tejasvini' her path breaking progs won accolades including Nari Shakti Award." - (sic). Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash also tweeted, "We have lost our 'Tejaswini'." - (sic)
Netizens Offered Mourned The Loss Of The Veteran News Anchor:
@Miteshspeaks: She was epitome of grace. She deserves padma shri for Journalism in my opinion. Om shanti. - (sic)
Smita Goswami: One of my favourite news anchor of the 90's. Condolences to the bereaved family and the entire #DDNews team. Om Shanti - (sic)
@Patelsiddhnat & @RahulGa35742224
@patelsiddhant_:When i was a kid i used to hate watching news, Everyone hates but still whatever news i saw, She was there on TV most of the times. We'll miss you #NeelumSharma ji. RIP. - (sic)
@RahulGa35742224: Mam I can not forget you ever My childhood memories is connected with you mam.Mam you are first anchor whom I watched and remembered forever#NeelumSharma. - (sic)
Gaganp
"#neelumsharma only kids born In 90's can know what she bring as anchor as her voice n style . Cable was not much those days in rural areas so used to watch news on DD . One page from childhood is gone #RIPNeelumSharma." - (sic)
Dinesh Purohit
"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of DD News Iconic Anchor #NeelumSharma Ji. She has won Nari Shakti Puraskaar. Heartfelt condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace." - (sic)
@samsamudrawar
"In my school days, we didn't have a cable TV. So used to watch DD National and DD News, and a significant part of my life was spent watching her on daily news. Saddened to hear about her demise. Rip #NeelumSharma." - (sic)
#DDNews mourns passing away of our dear Colleague Neelum Sharma. A founding anchor with over 20 years of association with #ddnews, she played a stellar role in many capacities. From 'Badi Charcha' to 'Tejasvini' her path breaking progs won accolades including Nari Shakti Award pic.twitter.com/dYKv3S4aCe— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) August 17, 2019
(Images Source: DD News/Twitter)
Most Read: Scared Games 2: Viewers Disappointed; They Feel Season 1 Was Better!