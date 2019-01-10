Drashti Dhami Celebrates Birthday With Hubby & Friends; Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani & Others Wish!

The gorgeous actress of television industry, Drashti Dhami is celebrating her birthday today (January 10). The actress, who was last seen on Colors' Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, will be starting her day by fulfilling her annual tradition of taking her mother and aunts for a lunch get-together. She was quoted by HT as saying, "In the evening, there is a dinner planned at a friend's house, as he is leaving for the US, so a couple of our friends will join us. But other than these two things, I plan to chill."

The actress says that this year she plans to get fitter. She said, "December mein bahut maze kiye and so now I have to burn off all the extra calories. It was also the wedding season and I attended as many as four weddings which were a lot of fun, especially as one of them was a sudden one." If we go by her social media pictures, the actress is already having a blast!

Drashti Celebrates Birthday With Hubby Neeraj, Friends Nakuul & Jankee Drashti celebrated her special day with special people! She was seen cutting cake with ‘Lamborghini' (Broken But Beautiful) song playing in the background. Drashti's husband Neeraj Khemka, friends Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee and other friends were seen cheering her. Nakuul Wishes Drashti Nakuul who is close friend of Drashti shared a few videos with hashtag DKaJanamdin. Nakuul captioned a picture snapped with the birthday girl and others as, "Photo hazy par Dosti gehri. Happy birthday @dhamidrashti." - (sic) Karan Tacker Drashti's other friends took to social media to wish her on the special day. Karan Tacker shared a picture snapped with the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy happy birthday beautiful!! @dhamidrashti." - (sic) Shakti Arora Her Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka co-actor Shakti Arora shared a picture snapped with Drashti and captioned it as, "Happy wala bday to u 🎁☂️⛄️ 🍥🎂🍨 @dhamidrashti." - (sic) Aditi Sharma Aditi Sharma also shared a picture and wished the actress on her special day. She wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @dhamidrashti 🤗💃 God bless with lots n lots of loveeee , happiness n good health. 💝🥂 You r such a wonderful girl...n love n adore you baby . Always stay blessed 😇. Keep rocking n spreading happiness like you do. Muaaahhhhhhhh😘😘😘😘😘💃🎂 #friendsforever👯." - (sic) Arjun Bijlani Her Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil co-actor Arjun shared a picture snapped with Drashti and wrote, "Happy birthday @dhamidrashti .meri Naina stay blessed.. 😘😘."

Most Read: TV Snippets: Salim Khan Reveals How Salman Passed Exams; Divyanka Wishes Mohsin's Sister & More!