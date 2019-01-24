Drashti Dhami’s Fan Girl Moment With Vicky Kaushal; Shubhangi Atre's Marriage In Trouble?

Shubhangi Atre's Marriage In Trouble?

Shubhangi Atre denied the rumours. The actress was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "No, this is not true. All is well in my marriage. My in-laws and husband are very supportive."

Sandeep Anand Files For Divorce

Shockingly, another actor from the comedy show, Sandeep Anand, has filed for divorce! He was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "I hail from a small town, Ujjain. So, when I came to Mumbai in 2006, I got a few shows due to my theatre experience. And soon under my parent's pressure, I got married, only for their happiness. I got married to a girl who I was not in love with. Soon I realised we both were different."

Sandeep Further Added…

"She is from a small town, while I'm in Mumbai. Different culture and different society! But I had some responsibility, so I tried making things better. And I gave seven years of my life to my marriage. I tried hard to work on it, but it didn't work out and things fell apart."

Sasural Simar Ka Actor Ashiesh Roy Out Of ICU!

Recently, Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy was hospitalised as he suffered a paralytic stroke. According to Spotboye report, the actor is out of ICU. His sister is flying down from Kolkata to take him along to their hometown.

Shilpa Shinde, Sreesanth & His Wife In Kanpur Wale Khuranas

Shilpa Shinde has been supporting the cricketer and Bigg Boss 12 first runner-up Sreesanth throughout the season. The trio was seen having good time together. The fans will get to watch the trio along with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary on Star Plus' show, Kanpur Wale Khuranas. Few pictures and videos of Shilpa and Sreesanth on the show are going viral on social media.

Drashti Dhami Shares Her Fan Girl Moment With Vicky Kaushal

Drashti Dhami shared a picture snapped with URI actor Vicky Kaushal. The actress was star struck after meeting the phenomenal actor. She wrote, "How's the josh @vickykaushal09 ..for me it's HIGH SIR ! 😍😍😍😍 total fan moment whn I saw this hottie ❤️" - (sic)