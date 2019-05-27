English
    Drashti Dhami-Neeraj's Love Stood Test Of Time; The Actress Was Linked With Popular Stars!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka make an adorable pair. The actress has been sharing cute pictures together on the social media. It has to be recalled that the couple got married on February 21, 2015. It was a grand event and many popular actors from the television industry graced their wedding. But did you know how couple's love stood test of time! Drashti is a private person and she had claimed to be single for a long time. It was during her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa stint that she confirmed being in a relationship. Read on to know more!

    Why Drashti & Neeraj’s Wedding Was Postponed?

    The couple has seen many ups and downs during their relationship period. There were also rumours that the two were on the verge of parting ways! The couple kept postponing the marriage because of Drashti's commitments.

    Drashti Was Linked With Gurmeet Choudhary

    Before marrying Neeraj, the actress was linked to popular television actors! Drashti and Gurmeet Choudhary's on screen chemistry on Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi was loved by the fans. Their off-screen proximity apparently created problem in Gurmeet's personal life. It was said that Gurmeet's wife Debina Bonnerjee was upset with the couple's closeness and had given an ultimatum to the actor to maintain distance from Drashti.

    Drashti Was Linked To Siddharth Shukla

    Drashti was also linked with Siddharth Shukla during Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa days! The actress rubbished the rumours and even cursed the person who wrote about their link up.

    The Actress Was Furious With The Report!

    Drashti was quoted by TOI as saying, "It's quite offending. I meet somebody after a year and they have gone ahead to write we are dating. Do you think I have so much time? I am very busy with my life and I've no time."

    ‘I Swear By God Whoever Has Written That News Will Burn In Hell’

    "I am very happy being single. I genuinely met him at the Gold awards and because we are from the same channel, I sat with him. I swear by god whoever has written that news will burn in hell and should be castrated. Right now, I don't think I need anybody new in my life."

    Drashti Was Dating Neeraj For Six Long Years!

    Drashti was dating her businessman boyfriend Neeraj Khemka for the past six years. After marriage, the actress made a comeback to small screen with Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (after a long 11-month-break).

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 18:57 [IST]
