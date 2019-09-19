Drashti Dhami, Nia Sharma Or Jasmin Bhasin: Who Will Be NEW Naagin In Season 4?

Who Is New Naagin In Naagin 4?

On Naagpanchami, Ekta shared the promo and wrote, "Happieeee naagpanchami guys! Sept we will announce d next #naagin for #naagin4! Some surprises on wat I'll see n where ull see!!!! 🧜🏾♂️🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍." - (sic). It was then speculated that either Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna might play the role of naagin.

Hunt For Naagin Has Begun!

While Hina is already busy with her film projects, Surbhi is doing Sanjivani 2. So, they might not take up the show. As per a BollywoodLife report, the casting of Naagin 4 has already begun and it seems that several actresses were called and asked if they were interested to play the character of a shape shifting woman.

Jasmin, Nia Or Drashti – Who Is New Naagin?

A source told the entertainment portal, "Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma and Drashti Dhami are the three names being considered for the upcoming season." It is being said that soon the look tests would begin and the new naagin will be finalised. The show is slated to go on air in November, 2019.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma confirmed that she was indeed approached. She said, "They did approach me but the talks have not proceeded further. So I would not like to exaggerate more and take away the show's charm and talk about it."

Drashti & Jasmin

While Drashti said that she is out of the town and can't talk about it, Jasmin didn't respond. It has to be recalled that Jasmin was considered to replace Hina Khan as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, but the actress refuted the reports.