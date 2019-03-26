Drashti, Pooja Or Erica - With Whom You Love To Watch BIRTHDAY Boy Shaheer Sheikh With?
The heartthrob of the television industry Shaheer Sheikh has impressed the viewers with his chocolate boy looks. The actor has done many shows like Navya, Mahabharat, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. His pairing with Soumya Seth, Pooja Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria was liked by fans, but the fans loved his pairing with Erica Fernandes, which also became an iconic jodi in the television industry. Currently, the actor is seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in which he plays the role of Abir and is paired opposite Rhea Sharma (Mishti). The fans are also impressed with the fresh pairing.
On the occasion of Shaheer's 35th birthday, here's a look at the actresses with whom we would love the actress to be paired opposite on the small screen!
Shaheer-Drashti
Shaheer and Drashti had performed to the song ‘Gerua' in Indonesia (for an event Bolly Vaganza) and they looked lovely together! Don't Drashti and Shaheer make a cute pair! We are sure that their fans too would love to watch these amazing actors paired together on small screen.
Shaheer-Mrunal
Shaheer and Kumkum Bhagya actress Mrunal Thakur too make a cute pair and this picture is the proof! The duo was seen together along with other popular television actors in a local reality show in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Pooja Chopra-Shaheer
The actor was seen in a T-Series music video 'Sau Fikr' romancing Commando fame actress Pooja Chopra. The couple looked lovely together in the music video. The romantic song left his fans wanting for more!
Erica-Shaheer
Last but not the least. We are sure that the fans would love to watch this pair anytime! We are talking about Erica Fernandes and Shaheer - Sonakshi and Dev from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Fans were disappointed when the show went off air and when there were rumours of them getting paired together again in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, they were extremely happy. But the makers disappointed their fans!
So, with whom would you love to watch Shaheer with? - Hit the comment box to share your views.
