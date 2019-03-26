Drashti, Pooja Or Erica - With Whom You Love To Watch BIRTHDAY Boy Shaheer Sheikh With?

Shaheer-Drashti

Shaheer and Drashti had performed to the song ‘Gerua' in Indonesia (for an event Bolly Vaganza) and they looked lovely together! Don't Drashti and Shaheer make a cute pair! We are sure that their fans too would love to watch these amazing actors paired together on small screen.

Shaheer-Mrunal

Shaheer and Kumkum Bhagya actress Mrunal Thakur too make a cute pair and this picture is the proof! The duo was seen together along with other popular television actors in a local reality show in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Pooja Chopra-Shaheer

The actor was seen in a T-Series music video 'Sau Fikr' romancing Commando fame actress Pooja Chopra. The couple looked lovely together in the music video. The romantic song left his fans wanting for more!

Erica-Shaheer

Last but not the least. We are sure that the fans would love to watch this pair anytime! We are talking about Erica Fernandes and Shaheer - Sonakshi and Dev from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Fans were disappointed when the show went off air and when there were rumours of them getting paired together again in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, they were extremely happy. But the makers disappointed their fans!