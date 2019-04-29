Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Chandna, Kapil Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash & Others Vote; Share Pictures!

Drashti Dhami

Drashti shared a selfie and wrote, "तुम्हीं वोट कर्ल की नाहीं !!!! ☝🏿#loksabha2019." She also reshared Jaisheel Dhami's picture in which she was snapped with her husband Neeraj and wrote, "Before and after"voting " Election Day you "vote" because it is a trust which is more delicate than any other ; it involves not just interest of a citizen but his life , honour and future as well."

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Abki Baar KISKI Sarkaar .. Duniya Ki Sabse Badi Democracy Ko Apke VOTE Ki Zaroorat Hai #beresponsible#voteharda#loksabhaelections2019 👆🏽"

Ekta Kapoor With Her Father

Ekta shared a picture snapped with her father Jeetendra and wrote, "Customary voting selfie!! ( my mom of course avoided. D pic not d voting ) we r wat we r because of this democratic nation! Vote wisely !!!"

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, who plays the role of Mishti on Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, captioned a picture, "Voting is our power..#govote #please #pride."

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma wrote, "maine kar diya 🤗 apne kiya? Agar nahin to abhi jao aur vote karo 🤗🙏 #VoteKarMumbai #VoteKarIndia #VoteBecauseYouCan."

Kratika Sengar

Kasam Tere Pyar Ki actress Kratika Sengar captioned a picture as, "I Did my bit. .. Hope u all did yours...#vote #votekarmumbai #voted #jaihind."

Ssharad Malhotra

Ssharad Malhotra, who recently got married to Ripci Bhatia too voted. The actor wrote, "I did my bit..u go do urs !!! #votenow #jaihind #votekaregaindiatabhitohbadegaindia."

Karanvir Bohra Irked As His Name Was Not On The List

Karanvir Bohra who was irked as his name was not on the voting list. He shared a video and wrote, "This was a crazy experience.... Finally my name was on the list....Everyone pls check, if your name is not in the list outside.... It must be inside.... Like mine.#VoteKar #votyoumust #voteindiavote."