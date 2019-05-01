EBSS: Promoting Shrenu’s Character Was A Strategy; Zain Says Show Is Incomplete Without Kabir Mittal

Zain Imam Talk About His Character Kabir Mittal

Regarding his character, Kabir Mittal, Zain told the leading daily, "I play an army officer, who has immense love for his family and friends. He marries his best friend's widow and that creates a rift between him and his family. How he fights to get this girl an acceptance in the family will be for all to see. Kabir and his father are also always at loggerheads and that is an interesting side to my character."

‘It Was A Promotional Strategy To Promote Shrenu’s Character’

Shrenu is shown as the face of the show and seems to be hogging limelight, when asked if that doesn't affect him, the actor said, "It doesn't really matter. People know I am the lead in the show. Also, it was a promotional strategy to promote Shrenu's character initially." ‘Promotional strategy' - Well, this is something the fans should know!

The Actor Adds…

"We wanted the audience to get to know the show better. Gradually, they will get to know more about the other characters also. Personally, I have always picked content-driven shows and characters that are really powerful. That's of primary importance to me."

‘This Show Is Incomplete Without Kabir Mittal’

TV shows are ruled by female characters and male characters are just for name sake. When asked if he feels that the times have changed, the actor said, "Actually, you are right, times have indeed changed. Male actors are no more mere furniture in a show. If you remember, I played an IPS officer in Naamkarann. And the role was equally important as the lead girl. Similarly, this show is also incomplete without Kabir Mittal."

Why Zain Did Khatron Ke Khiladi 9?

Zain also reveals as to why he did Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and if he plans to do any other reality show. The actor said, "I haven't thought about it (reality shows) much. Honestly, I never felt that reality shows were all real but Khatron Ke Khiladi was a show that I really wanted to do. When they called me, I was like give me less money but I will definitely do it."