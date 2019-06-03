Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Fans Disappointed With New Promo; Feel Zain Imam Is Sidelined!

Fans Not Happy With New Promo

While the new promo is interesting and shows the fight is on between Kavya and Jhanvi. But, fans are not happy with this. They feel that it will become a usual saas-bahu show.

Zain Imam Sidelined On The Show!

Also, another reason is they do want to see Kavya in a positive role. They also feel that Zain Imam, who plays Kavya's husband Kabir (an army officer) is sidelined on the show. A few of them even hate Zain paired opposite Tanvi. They ask the makers to show what they were promised i.e., Zain Vs Shrenu! Check out comments!

Fans Comments: Myloveshrenu

"Disappointment is the word for the promo and upcoming story line... we were watching this show for shrenu not for kavya who can't act properly still you're focus is increasing upon her.. where people question her character like how she can move on so quickly 😤"

Muniaaa_

"According to their interviews in promotions....wasn't it should be a clash between zain and shrenu....then why kavya? And why zain is being used as showpiece of the show ? They used shrenu and zain for promotions and therefore the trp is low."

Shru_swan

"Guys!! Turning this into a saas bahu saga?? Like seriously?!For an star actor such as Shrenu, you cant even use a competent actor against her?? You have a star such a Zain and you cannot utilize!! No wonder the trp!! Ek toh story line is messed up upar se yeh sab!!! Dekhlo!"

Shru & Elayah

Shru_swan: Aur kya promo banaya wow!!! Kabir is supposedly and army officer right?? Aag lagi hein aur woh kaha hein? 🖐

Elayah18: We'd rather see Janhvi vs Kabir and not the typical fight between two bahus. @diptikalwaniofficial pls keep in mind of what the audience wants 🙏🏼

Harmeet & Minadas

Harmeetkaur_98: Oh vow so now zain is side role......traitors its initail success ws due to zain n if his will decreace then i hope trp also decrease.

Minadas2947: Expected, it will be janhvi vs Kabir........but no........ it's same saas-bahu drama 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄