Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna NEW PROMO: Viewers To Witness Shrenu Parikh & Zain Imam’s Tashan!
Star Plus' show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna has been in news since inception. Shrenu Parikh is seen in negative role for the first time. Naamkaran actor Zain Imam is also seen on the show. Despite having good actors, the show couldn't live up to its hype as it didn't garner good ratings. Hence, the makers have revamped the show. Ayub Khan and Tanvi Dogra have exited the show, while Shrenu will be seen in new avatar. It is also being said that the revamp will be the story of Shrenu and Zain's love story! Well, the makers have released the promo of the show and it looks interesting!
Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna New Promo
In the new promo, Kabir sees his father's photo and tells him that everything has been snatched! Flashback of good days of Mittal family is shown. Then the scene moves to Jhanvi.
Shrenu As Pooja Sharma
Jhanvi's reality comes to fore! She is seen as Pooja Sharma who is successful in ruining Mittal's family. She returns to the bungalow in style! Shrenu is seen in completely different avatar. As we revealed earlier, she is seen donning modern dress and makes a royal entry to the bungalow. She gets teary-eyed as she sees her father's photo.
Shrenu & Kabir’s Tashan
She tells him that she has completed her mission. Just then, Zain aka Kabir Mittal enters and tells her that it's not her win but the beginning of her destruction! Take a look at the viewers' reaction on the new promo!
Viewers’ Comments: Shrenu_holics & Shqshrynw
Shrenu_holics: I can't wait for new chapters😍😍😘😘😘
Shqshrynw: Omg 😍 what's a promo 🔥 can't wait for this tashan , excited 👏
Zainu, Yashvi & Farooq
Mybae_zainu: Finnaly Zain in montage😭😭😭
Yashvi8664: Very excited can't wait.
_hafsa_farooq: Now everything good as he is on the montage🔥
Shrenu.aspire & Anchal
Shrenu.aspire: Im watching this promo again and again..its perfect🔥😍
Anchalsaini612: Plz dono ke beech mai pyar mat dikhana dever bhabhi ka rishta bhai bhen jasia hota hai tum log rishte pe kalnak mardoge 😑😑😑
View this post on Instagram
The next chapter begins… #EkBhramSarvagunSampanna, Mon-Fri at 7pm, only on StarPlus and Hotstar :-https://bit.ly/EkBhramSarvagunSampanna @shrenuparikhofficial @zainimam_official
A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Jun 21, 2019 at 5:32am PDT
Are you ready for Shrenu and Zain's tashan? Hit the comment box to share your views!
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
Most Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 SPOILER: More Trouble For AnuPre! Komolika RETURNS; Join Hands With Mr Bajaj