Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna REVAMP: Zain Imam To Romance Shrenu Parikh; Tanvi Dogra HASN’T Quit!

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna To Undego REVAMP

But, here comes a twist! The makers of the show are making major changes on the show and the show will undergo a revamp. It is said to be because the show didn't garner required ratings despite the hype and unique concept. We can say it is a last try from the makers before shutting down the show!

Tanvi & Ayub Exit The Show

As a part of revamp, surprisingly, Tanvi and Ayub Khan have been asked to leave the show. A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "We are revamping the story in an attempt to rake in higher ratings. This development will also mark Ayub Khan and Tanvi Dogra's exit from the show, though they may be reintroduced later."

Zain Imam To Romance Shrenu Parikh!

A few fans who hated Tanvi and Zain's pairing wanted the actor to be paired opposite Shrenu! Well, here's the good news. Post revamp, the show will focus on Shrenu and Zain's love story!

Tanvi Hasn’t Quit The Show

Regarding her exit, Tanvi told the leading daily, "I have not quit. It's a decision taken by the channel and makers, owing to low ratings. Obviously, I am heartbroken with the abrupt ending of my character, but they have done it in such a way that I could be brought back in the future."

The Actress Says…

"I guess the thriller angle couldn't strike a chord with the audience, and hence, the plan to revamp. The show will soon focus on Shrenu and Zain's love story."

Shrenu’s New Look

Also, Shrenu Parikh will be seen in new avatar! The actress was seen wearing western attire and donned high ponytail. She looked completely different from what it is shown now. This, apparently, is the picture from the new promo.