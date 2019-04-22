Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna Review: Shrenu Parikh As Janhvi Mittal Steals The Limelight!

EBSS Twists: Lots Of Secrets To Get Unveiled!

During the preparation, many things are seen suspicious in the family like - why Kabir's father is upset his wife, someone threatens to kill Kabir's father and lot more! The secrets of the family will be revealed eventually.

Is Kabir Married?

Also, Kabir comes with a lady and kid, whom he claims to be his wife and son, but later they will be seen discussing that they should reveal the truth to the family. During all these, Jahnvi is seen innocent and devilish expressions. It has to be seen what's the reason behind Janhvi's devilish expression!

Fans Can’t Stop Gushing About Shrenu

Fans are impressed with the show's concept, especially with Shrenu's acting skills. They way she changes expression - from being innocent to devilish is excellent. Although all the characters have done good job, Shrenu steals the limelight. Check out fans tweets!

Fans Comments: Nayab Fatima

"Just saw the first episode of #EkBhramSarvagumSampanna & OMG @shrenuparikh11you just took the character to another level, Amazingly Done🙌🏻That smirk😏The BGM OF #Jhanvi 😎 The instant change in expressions 👏🏻 Too Good👌🏻Waiting to see more if this rollercoaster ride #ShrenuParikh."

Oscarly Unwallpapered

"Just watched #EkBhramSarvagunSampanna.Gotta say I LOVED it!! The acting, pacing, teleplay, bgm..everything lived up to the hyped expectations.🔥Special mention: @shrenuparikh11 was absolutely brilliant; both bitter and sweet😍❤️Can't wait to see more #ShrenuParikh #ZainImam❤️"

Malavika(😎🙈)

"Started watching. #EkBhramSarvagunSampanna.finally a show which seems to be different from the normal daily soaps 😍 @shrenuparikh11 was 😍 🔥 🔥 can't wait to see her all shades."

Sweety

"Janhvi mittal is fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Such mystery she is switching between perfect n evil side was so conviencing Shrenu hats off ❤👏👏👏 #ShrenuParikh @shrenuparikh11 #EkBhramSarvagunSampanna."

Busybee

"That one look conveys a lot. Loved your performance! @shrenuparikh11👌👌 looking forward to tomorrow's episode. #JanhviMittal. P.S Janhvi's BG music was pure classic 👏♥️🔥 #EkBhramSarvagunSampanna."

Shreya Arun

"The way she changes her expressions to the way she is delivering the dialogue. Everything is apt 👏👏 🔥 Shre is on fire🔥🔥 #EkBhramSarvagunSampanna."