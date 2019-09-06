Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Shrenu Parikh & Zain Imam Get Emotional On Last Day Of Shoot (PICS)

Shernu Parikh Further Wrote…

"Met one of the best and craziest people during the process who are as nice as me and as mad as me... this bond and them , they stay forever... @tinaintinseltown @zainimam_official @awwwnchal @tanvi.dogra @paragpurva @odiekhan @rajivkumarofficial @anshulpandey123 @ishaansinghmanhas @jyotigauba , manju ji, @khanasirr , parikshit ji... Next would be my makers @diptikalwaniofficial , @deepakchopra.official can't be more thankful for making me take this challenge , I will always cherish janhvi ." - (sic)

From Make-Up Team To Writers & Creatives, Shrenu Thanks All!

"My make up and hair team who take my mood swings more than anybody else @kalpeshnaik81 @binita.jaiswal.3192 @shamsheer1447_ My production and direction team @noel982000 @rohitraj.goyal , avinash...for being so kind always . My stylist @reenachopra on the show who's now my extended family for making me look splendid in any avatars... All my writers and creatives shokhee, sid, parna, anshuman , avi, saransh, nidhi, priyagni." - (sic)

The Actress Thanks Fans

"All the unit members and technicians who prayed for the show and worked so hard that it breaks my heart to see this kind of love. And to those I'm forgetting mentioning m thankful to you too... Last but not the least OUR FANS , my JAANS... Thankyou for accepting me the way I am, Thankyou for being a part of my decisions always... I can only promise u my love and honesty always... Signing off See you till I see you next😘😘😘😘😘😘 #ekbhramsarvagunsampanna." - (sic)

Zain Gets Emotional

Zain shared a few videos of the team cutting a cake and pictures from the shooting. Sharing a picture snapped with Shrenu, the actor wrote, "P.s- this was just after a emotional shoot. Farewell #ekbhramsarvagunsampanna #ebss." - (sic)

Shrenu Parikh’s Funny Picture

Sharing a picture of Shrenu which was captioned, "Itnaaa rona ki nozieee nikal jaaye," Zain wrote, "Ewwww Haddd hai yaar shrey @shrenuparikhofficial." - (sic)

Zain Writes…

Sharing one of the fans' creation (which had Zain's collage), the actor wrote, "I love you my lovlies... immense love to my insta family." - (sic)