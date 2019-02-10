Ek Duje Ke Vaaste Actress Palak Jain Looks Vibrant At Mehendi & Sangeet Ceremonies (Inside Pics)

Palak Look Super-Excited At Her Pre-wedding Ceremonies

The mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were held on February 8 and 9th, respectively. Palak looked super excited at all the ceremonies. She was also seen dancing her heart out at Sangeet ceremony.

Palak Looks Vibrant In Green Attire

Palak looked vibrant in green dress during her mehendi ceremony. The ceremony was attended by her close friends and family members.

The Actress Flaunts Mehendi

The actress was seen posing with her beautiful bridal mehendi. The actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram story. She captioned one of the pictures as, "Mehendi ready."

Palak & Her Friends Flaunt Mehendi

Palak and her friends were also seen posing for camera flaunting their mehendi. With the pictures it looked like the actress and her friends had a gala time at the pre-wedding festivities.

Palak & Tapasvi’s Sangeet Ceremony

The sangeet ceremony was held yesterday (February 9, 2019). At the sangeet, the actress wore traditional yellow-pink lehenga choli, while Tapasvi wore white kurta and pyjama.

Palak Dances Her Heart Out At Her Sangeet

Palak had a typical Rajasthani look and she was seen dancing her heart out at the sangeet ceremony with the relatives.

Palak Wedding Ready!

Palak had always dreamt of a fairytale and elaborate wedding. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I will have every possible function leading up to the D-day. I am excited about getting married in the month of love."

In Pic: Palak With Her Friends

Well, the pictures are the proof! The actress is enjoying every important day of her life! Palak had also revealed that they will take off to New Zealand for their honeymoon.