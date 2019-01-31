Ekta Kapoor Announces Baby Boy’s Name; Says It’s Been 7-Yr Journey; Her House's All Decked Up (PICS)

Ekta Names Her Bundle Of Joy As Ravie Kapoor

Ekta shared a note and captioned it as, "Pls send ur love and blessings for lil ravie. ! JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI." The note read as, "By God's grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby's birth has made me." - (sic)

The Producer Writes…

"Everything in life doesn't go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today i feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can't wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy, Ravie Kapoor." - (sic)

Ekta Thanks The Doctor

She also shared a note and captioned it as, "Thanku doc nandita it's been a 7 year journey!" The note read as: Dr Nandita Palshetkar, who guided Ekta throughout the process throws light on it and shares, "Ekta Kapoor came to me some years back to become a mother." - (sic)

The Doctors Tried To Help Ekta Get Pregnant But Weren’t Successful!

The note further read: "We tried to help her get pregnant with multiple cycles of IUI and also multiple cycles of IVF. But we were unsuccessful. Hence, we had to take help of the technique of surrogacy which we performed 9 months back at our Bloom IVF centre. Nine months later she has achieved success with the birth of a child on Sunday." - (sic)

Ekta Would Take Constant Updates About The Mother & Baby's Health

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Ekta was keenly involved in the entire process. She would take constant updates about the mother and baby's health at every stage from the doctor. It was her pure determination to become a mother that made this happen."