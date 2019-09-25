English
    Ekta Kapoor Bids Goodbye To Komo & Says She Will Miss Hina; Actress Is All Praise For The Producer

    A few days ago, Ekta Kapoor hinted at Hina Khan's replacement and confirmed that she is in search of new Komolika through her tweet. Recently, she also revealed that the new Komolika is a popular actress and had played a lead in her show. Now, the producer has shared a post, bidding goodbye to Komo. In her post, Ekta praised Hina and said that she will miss her. She also promised that she will be back with something big soon.

    Ekta shared old Komolika's promo and captioned it, "Will miss uuuu komo @realhinakhan uve been awwwwwwsome ..will do something BIG SOOON. ab komo Kaun??????😎🤫🤫🤫🤫credit: @ektaravikapoor... Bihar ka bewagpan aur bengal ki adaa .... EVERY WOMANS NIGHTMARE EVERY MANS DREAM WHO WILL B KOMOLIKAAAA." - (sic)

    Ekta Kapoor Bids Goodbye To Komo & Says She Will Miss Hina; Actress Is All Praise For The Producer

    Hina Khan was touched by Ekta's gesture and was all praise for her producer. She commented, "Only positive, content and happy people like you can see positivity and feel Happy about other people's growth and successes. When an actor leaves a character and tries to make their dreams come true, only a mighty producer like you can appreciate the effort to grow inspite of the challenges and risks for both!" - (sic)

    The actress further wrote, "You know how to channelise the bigger and larger than life Ekta Kapoor with grace in the steps you take for yourself n others. How can u not be inclusive!, when your name is 'Ekta' 😄 you humble me and teach me humility every time I interact with you! Always learn so much from you !" - (sic)

    Well, we wonder if Ekta and Hina are collaborating for web series!

    Coming back to the show, Aamna Sharif will be replacing Hina as Komolika. We are eagerly waiting for the new Komo's promo!

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 19:15 [IST]
